#3 MSU scores nine unanswered vs. St. Thomas

By Mary Rominger
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 3 Minnesota State men’s hockey team put up nine-unanswered goals against St. Thomas on home ice Thursday night.

The Mavericks saw goals from seven different players to improve to 10-3 on the season.

In 9-0 the victory, senior forward Reggie Lutz had two assists to become the 16th Minnesota State men’s hockey player to reach 100-career points.

The third-ranked Minnesota State men's hockey team picked up a 9-0 win over the St. Thomas Tommies, Thursday night.(KEYC)
The third-ranked Minnesota State men's hockey team picked up a 9-0 win over the St. Thomas Tommies, Thursday night.(KEYC)

The series resumes in Mendota Heights, Minnesota at 7:07 p.m. on Saturday.

