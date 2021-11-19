3 MSU scores nine unanswered vs. St. Thomas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 3 Minnesota State men’s hockey team put up nine-unanswered goals against St. Thomas on home ice Thursday night.

The Mavericks saw goals from seven different players to improve to 10-3 on the season.

In 9-0 the victory, senior forward Reggie Lutz had two assists to become the 16th Minnesota State men’s hockey player to reach 100-career points.

The series resumes in Mendota Heights, Minnesota at 7:07 p.m. on Saturday.

