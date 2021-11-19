Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Dunnell family picking up the pieces after fire destroys their home

By Marissa Voss
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELL, Minn. (KEYC) — Life can flip your world upside down in a heartbeat, and the Reyes family is starting to understand that.

“It’s been very hard. We were teenagers when we first got together, and we built this home that I feel like it is gone now,” Blanca Reyes said.

That day started like any other, with the Reyes family busy with errands, but it quickly changed when their home and everything in it was destroyed by fire.

“He opened the door and just screamed my name, and he said ‘fire, fire.’ He walked into the house, and then I was yelling because I was panicking because I couldn’t see him. It was just nothing but black smoke,” Reyes recalled.

With smoke and flames quickly spreading, the Reyeses could only evacuate their safe haven, the place they’ve crafted into a home and where happy memories lived on the walls.

“It’s gone, so that is the hardest thing. The place that I was feeling secure is gone,” Reyes stated.

Blanca Reyes and her family are no strangers to adversity and are resilient in the face of the unknown. Yet, this family tries to keep a positive attitude and light amongst them.

“Every day is a struggle, but we keep going forward. I tell them, we can get through this, God is with us,” Reyes added.

This family isn’t alone, though, they have had people help them out in their time of need.

Blanca is fortunate beyond words that her guardian angel is looking out for her.

“MCW did come through and help with the basketball stuff because my kids are basketball. My family is basketball, when basketball comes around, that’s their happiness,” Reyes said.

AGCO also donated toothbrushes, blankets and socks. They also set up a GoFundMe campaign to help them recover even a fraction of the possessions they lost.

During this dark time, the Reyeses are grateful that nobody was hurt in the fire.

“There is always hope, that is what we hope for pushing forward,” Reyes said.

Donations can also be sent to $breyes31118 on Cash App and PayPal and @Blanca-Reyes-62 on Venmo.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A rural New Prague woman who was reported missing has been found safe.
Missing New Prague woman found safe in Idaho
A 32 year old Fairmont man died in a rollover crash near Blue Earth Wednesday.
Fairmont man dies in rollover crash near Blue Earth
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year

Latest News

Dunnell family picking up the pieces after fire destroys their home
Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay stands in front of his net during a game against...
No. 3 Mavericks host St. Thomas, women on the road against No. 2 Ohio State
No. 3 Mavericks host St. Thomas, women on the road against No. 2 Ohio State
FILE — Authorities in Redwood County are searching for a suspect involved in a burglary at the...
Authorities ask for public’s help in American Legion burglary