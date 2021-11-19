Dunnell family picking up the pieces after fire destroys their home

DUNNELL, Minn. (KEYC) — Life can flip your world upside down in a heartbeat, and the Reyes family is starting to understand that.

“It’s been very hard. We were teenagers when we first got together, and we built this home that I feel like it is gone now,” Blanca Reyes said.

That day started like any other, with the Reyes family busy with errands, but it quickly changed when their home and everything in it was destroyed by fire.

“He opened the door and just screamed my name, and he said ‘fire, fire.’ He walked into the house, and then I was yelling because I was panicking because I couldn’t see him. It was just nothing but black smoke,” Reyes recalled.

With smoke and flames quickly spreading, the Reyeses could only evacuate their safe haven, the place they’ve crafted into a home and where happy memories lived on the walls.

“It’s gone, so that is the hardest thing. The place that I was feeling secure is gone,” Reyes stated.

Blanca Reyes and her family are no strangers to adversity and are resilient in the face of the unknown. Yet, this family tries to keep a positive attitude and light amongst them.

“Every day is a struggle, but we keep going forward. I tell them, we can get through this, God is with us,” Reyes added.

This family isn’t alone, though, they have had people help them out in their time of need.

Blanca is fortunate beyond words that her guardian angel is looking out for her.

“MCW did come through and help with the basketball stuff because my kids are basketball. My family is basketball, when basketball comes around, that’s their happiness,” Reyes said.

AGCO also donated toothbrushes, blankets and socks. They also set up a GoFundMe campaign to help them recover even a fraction of the possessions they lost.

During this dark time, the Reyeses are grateful that nobody was hurt in the fire.

“There is always hope, that is what we hope for pushing forward,” Reyes said.

Donations can also be sent to $breyes31118 on Cash App and PayPal and @Blanca-Reyes-62 on Venmo.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.