JUST IN: No charges to be filed against officer in July 4 Olivia shooting

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - No criminal charges will be filed against an officer who shot and killed a man in Olivia on the Fourth of July.

Aaron Clouse, an 11-year law enforcement veteran, shot Ricardo Torres Jr. in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July.

According to a police report, Clouse saw Torres carrying a weapon and identified himself as law enforcement. Torres was apparently not allowed to have a firearm due to a previous conviction. Clouse shot Torres after he reportedly assaulted the officer.

Torres later died at the hospital.

The case was given to the Blue Earth County’s Office to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

This morning, Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott penned a letter describing the decision to not charge Clouse.

McDermott concluded that Clouse’s actions were “reasonable and justified” as Torres Jr. presented an apparent deadly threat.

Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office only determined potential criminal charges, further administrative review of Clouse’s conduct will be handled by Renville County and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.