Lake Crystal sidewalk project funded by health grant

A newly-awarded $18,000 grant funded by funded by a Blue Earth County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership will allow the city of Lake Crystal to take a closer look at its sidewalks.
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - A newly-awarded grant will allow the city of Lake Crystal to take a closer look at its sidewalks.

The $18,000 grant is being funded a by Blue Earth County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.

SHIP works with local communities, schools and businesses to implement strategies that benefit the health and safety of local residents.

The sidewalk evaluation was identified as part of Lake Crystal’s transportation efforts to improve pedestrian connectivity and support the city’s efforts to prioritize maintenance and identify future improvements.

