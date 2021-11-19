Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Last day to get ECHO Food Shelf’s Thanksgiving meal kit

By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the last day for families to take advantage of the ECHO Food Shelf’s Thanksgiving Meal kits.

The meal kits are available at no charge to people who live in Blue Earth County and North Mankato. A photo ID and proof of address is needed if you are a new client to Echo Food Shelf.

Pick ups are by appointment only and will be available for distribution from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32 year old Fairmont man died in a rollover crash near Blue Earth Wednesday.
Fairmont man dies in rollover crash near Blue Earth
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year
This photo provided by Nancy Sack shows Carter Lange, Kim Gustavson, Jason Lange, Matthew...
US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say
Dunnell family trying to rebuild after fire destroys their home
Dunnell family picking up the pieces after fire destroys their home

Latest News

Closed since the ‘80s, the newly renovated, historic Pix Theater is back and better than ever!...
Historic Pix Theater finds new life in brewery & coffee company
Give to the Max Day 2021 (PRNewsfoto/GiveMN)
Records broken on Give to the Max Day
A record-breaking $34.3 million went to over 6,400 causes across Minnesota for Give MN's Give...
Give to the Max Record
Today is the last day for Blue Earth county families to take advantage of the ECHO Food Shelf’s...
Thanksgiving Meal Kits