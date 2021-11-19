Last day to get ECHO Food Shelf’s Thanksgiving meal kit

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the last day for families to take advantage of the ECHO Food Shelf’s Thanksgiving Meal kits.

The meal kits are available at no charge to people who live in Blue Earth County and North Mankato. A photo ID and proof of address is needed if you are a new client to Echo Food Shelf.

Pick ups are by appointment only and will be available for distribution from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

