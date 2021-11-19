Lutheran Social Services help those in need with the Grateful Giving Calendar

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lutheran Social Services are active in nine counties in southern Minnesota.

Their services include disaster assistance, family, financial and legal services to name a few.

They also partnering with Greater Mankato Area United Way to help those who need it most this holiday season with the Grateful Giving Calendar.

“It’s more food insecurity where they don’t know where their next food is coming from. They may not have the ability to have a balanced diet,” Lutheran Social Services crisis nursery facilitator Kate Hengy-Gretz said.

The calendar was created by the Blue Earth County Homeless Response Team.

“Starting maybe about five years ago. Just to bring awareness to issues involving hunger and homelessness in our area,” Hengy-Gretz explained.

The calendar shows that small acts of kindness can snowball into something spectacular.

“The need is greater than ever and with the Grateful Giving Calendar, we know that we aren’t going to raise a ton of money. The important thing is to raise awareness , and if someone is aware that their neighbor is hunger. Maybe, they will offer to take them to the grocery store or maybe they might pick up an extra sack of groceries and just drop it off at their house,” Hengy-Gretz stated.

Here’s how it works: participants create a ‘bank’ at home and then follow the instructions every day in the designated month.

For example you can deposit one dollar if you have a working furnace in your home or deposit 25 cents for each video streaming service that you have.

When the month is over you can choose over 20 nonprofits to donate your savings to.

“We are hoping that over time the awareness grows larger,” Hengy-Gretz explained.

It’s more than just sharing what you have it’s a way to educate your family, and friends on hunger, and homelessness.

