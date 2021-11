MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Inside of All Seasons Arena, the Mankato East girls’ hockey team suffered a 5-2 defeat to Owatonna.

The Cougars opened up the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal from sophomore forward Jessica Eykyn, though the Huskies prevailed winning 5-2.

