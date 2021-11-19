Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

No. 3 Mavericks host St. Thomas, women on the road against No. 2 Ohio State

By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s and women’s hockey teams hit the ice for in-conference action as soon as tonight.

MEN’S ANALYSIS

First up, the No. 3 Mavericks men’s hockey team plays in front of a 9-3 record just three weeks into the CCHA schedule.

Tonight, the St. Thomas Tommies are in town to renew a rivalry against MSU, last seen in December 1996 when both programs were Division II.

So far in St. Thomas’ debut season, the Tommies are 1-10-1, with the lone win coming against Ferris State in late October. Tommie forwards Kyler Grundy and Matthew Jennings lead the offense with 6 goals and 7 points combined.

MSU enters the home-and-home series on a three-game winning streak, including a pair of big wins over Bowling Green.

WOMEN’S ANALYSIS

Switching gears to the Maverick women, MSU is coming off a bye week, back in action this weekend in Columbus, Ohio for a meeting with the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

OSU’s only two losses this season have come to the top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers. The Buckeyes are third in the nation in goals, outscoring opponents 59-16.

The 5-7 Mavericks are in desperation mode, currently on a six-game losing streak. Puck drops are at 5 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A rural New Prague woman who was reported missing has been found safe.
Missing New Prague woman found safe in Idaho
A 32 year old Fairmont man died in a rollover crash near Blue Earth Wednesday.
Fairmont man dies in rollover crash near Blue Earth
DoorDash says the driver has been deactivated and is no longer able to deliver for them after...
DoorDash driver accused of defecating in building lobby after delivery
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year

Latest News

No. 3 Mavericks host St. Thomas, women on the road against No. 2 Ohio State
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Preston Smith walk off the field after an NFL football...
As Vikes prep for Rodgers, Packers ’D poses tough test, too
Clarissa Kyoko Mei Ling Chun of the United States celebrates after her win against Irini...
Women’s wrestling star Clarissa Chun to be Iowa’s 1st coach
All the action begins Thursday.
Area divers ready for state meet