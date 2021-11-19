No. 3 Mavericks host St. Thomas, women on the road against No. 2 Ohio State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s and women’s hockey teams hit the ice for in-conference action as soon as tonight.

MEN’S ANALYSIS

First up, the No. 3 Mavericks men’s hockey team plays in front of a 9-3 record just three weeks into the CCHA schedule.

Tonight, the St. Thomas Tommies are in town to renew a rivalry against MSU, last seen in December 1996 when both programs were Division II.

So far in St. Thomas’ debut season, the Tommies are 1-10-1, with the lone win coming against Ferris State in late October. Tommie forwards Kyler Grundy and Matthew Jennings lead the offense with 6 goals and 7 points combined.

MSU enters the home-and-home series on a three-game winning streak, including a pair of big wins over Bowling Green.

WOMEN’S ANALYSIS

Switching gears to the Maverick women, MSU is coming off a bye week, back in action this weekend in Columbus, Ohio for a meeting with the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

OSU’s only two losses this season have come to the top-ranked Wisconsin Badgers. The Buckeyes are third in the nation in goals, outscoring opponents 59-16.

The 5-7 Mavericks are in desperation mode, currently on a six-game losing streak. Puck drops are at 5 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday.

