Pick of the Litter: Root Beer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Root Beer.

As sweet as his namesake, Root Beer is looking for a furever home to give him lots of attention and exercise.

He is shy at first but does warm up to you once he gets to know you.

He is also on a special diet.

Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society says he’s super smart and would love to learn tricks.

For more information on how to adopt Root Beer, click here.

