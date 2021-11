MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tens of thousands of Minnesotans and people around the world answered the call for Give MN’s Give to the Max Day.

A total of $34.3 million went to over 6,400 causes across Minnesota.

This broke the record set last year for both amount raised and the number of nonprofits and schools receiving a gift.

