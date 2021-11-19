Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

REST IN PEACE: Margaret Preska

1938-2021
Minnesota State University, Mankato announced the passing of its former president, Dr. Margaret...
Minnesota State University, Mankato announced the passing of its former president, Dr. Margaret Preska. She served from the early 1970s all the way to the early 1990s.(Minnesota State University, Mankato)
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato announced the passing of its former president, Dr. Margaret Preska.

Dr. Preska was the tenth president of the university, serving from the early 1970s all the way to the early 1990s.

She was the second woman to lead the institution and is remembered for completing the move from lower to upper campus, overseeing the construction of new academic buildings and campus additions, and ushering in an era of unprecedented enrollment growth.

During her time as president, student enrollment grew 43%, from 9,500 to 16,500. The newest residence hall was named in her honor back in 2012.

An on-campus memorial service will be planned for early summer 2022.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32 year old Fairmont man died in a rollover crash near Blue Earth Wednesday.
Fairmont man dies in rollover crash near Blue Earth
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year
This photo provided by Nancy Sack shows Carter Lange, Kim Gustavson, Jason Lange, Matthew...
US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say
Dunnell family trying to rebuild after fire destroys their home
Dunnell family picking up the pieces after fire destroys their home

Latest News

A newly-awarded $18,000 grant funded by funded by a Blue Earth County Statewide Health...
Lake Crystal sidewalk project funded by health grant
The third-ranked Minnesota State men's hockey team picked up a 9-0 win over the St. Thomas...
#3 MSU scores nine unanswered vs. St. Thomas
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Minnesota State vs. St. Thomas
Mankato East girls' hockey players look on from the bench during a contest against Owatonna...
Mankato East falls to Owatonna in home opener