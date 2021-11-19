REST IN PEACE: Margaret Preska

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato announced the passing of its former president, Dr. Margaret Preska.

Dr. Preska was the tenth president of the university, serving from the early 1970s all the way to the early 1990s.

She was the second woman to lead the institution and is remembered for completing the move from lower to upper campus, overseeing the construction of new academic buildings and campus additions, and ushering in an era of unprecedented enrollment growth.

During her time as president, student enrollment grew 43%, from 9,500 to 16,500. The newest residence hall was named in her honor back in 2012.

An on-campus memorial service will be planned for early summer 2022.

