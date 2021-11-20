Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Ag Processing plans expansion of Iowa soybean-crushing plant

FILE — Ag Processing Inc.'s facility in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, is pictured in this undated file...
FILE — Ag Processing Inc.'s facility in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, is pictured in this undated file photo.(Ag Processing Inc.)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — An Omaha, Nebraska, soybean processor has proposed a nearly $72 million expansion of its soybean-crushing plant south of Sioux City and is seeking nearly $1.5 million in state and local money to help finance the added capacity.

Ag Processing Inc.’s expansion of its Sergeant Bluff plant is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023 and would create two new jobs, the Sioux City Journal reported. The complex currently employs 128.

“AGP currently processes only a fraction of the soybeans grown in the region,” a report to the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board released Thursday said. “Since production of soybeans has and is expected to continue to grow, AGP does not believe there will be a significant impact to other current users of these inputs.”

The board is considering AGP’s application for $842,000, including $500,000 in investment tax credits and $342,000 in sales, service and use taxes paid during the construction. The state assistance is contingent on a local government match of nearly $580,000 in tax breaks from Woodbury County over five years.

The plant complex has seen several expansions over the years. In 2017, the co-op constructed a $90 million vegetable oil refinery, which refines beans at the site, and also completed a $38 million expansion of its biodiesel plant.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32 year old Fairmont man died in a rollover crash near Blue Earth Wednesday.
Fairmont man dies in rollover crash near Blue Earth
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Dunnell family trying to rebuild after fire destroys their home
Dunnell family picking up the pieces after fire destroys their home

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
FILE — The Blue Earth County Courthouse is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo in Mankato,...
No charges to be filed against Olivia police officer in July 4 shooting
FILE — As COVID cases rise in Minnesota, one school district is extending its Thanksgiving...
Shakopee Public Schools extends Thanksgiving break after rise in COVID cases
Santa opens a letter from a child.
Santa’s schedule still open in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa despite national shortage