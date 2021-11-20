Your Photos
Hy-Vee now offering free COVID-19 Booster vaccines to all 18 and older

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today that free Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available to all individuals ages 18 and older at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a booster dose for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least 6 months after their second vaccine dose, and a booster dose for Janssen (J&) vaccine recipients ages 18 and older at least 2 months after their first vaccine dose.

The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

You can schedule your COVID-19 vaccination at www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine

