Mankato Fire Department provides Thanksgiving safety tips

More home cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year.
Person frying a Thanksgiving turkey
Person frying a Thanksgiving turkey(Storyblocks Enterprise)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thanksgiving is just days away, and the Mankato Fire Department weighed in on how to safely prepare your holiday feast.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more home cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year.

But the fire department said taking a few simple precautions can help prevent incidents from occurring.

If you plan on cooking with oil, you may want to add an item to your Thanksgiving shopping list.

“Make sure that you guys have a K-Class fire extinguisher, which is for oils and stuff that you use for cooking, instead of a normal fire extinguisher that won’t be as effective,” stated Melissa Huntley, a paid on-call firefighter for the City of Mankato.

NFPA said the leading cause of Thanksgiving fires is unattended cooking.

Most incidents involve the kitchen stove.

Huntley added, “If it gets to a point where it’s out of control, obviously give us a call, but all you can do is take it off the burner, take it off the heat.”

If you notice flames erupting in your oven however, it’s best not to intervene.

“The best thing to actually do is to shut off your oven and keep the door closed. A lot of people want to take it out, open it up and take care of it themselves, but the best thing that you can actually do is keep it shut,” Huntley explained.

NFPA said you should take additional precautions if you’re looking to deep-fry a turkey.

Before cooking, place your turkey in the fryer and cover it with water to determine how much oil will be needed and prevent overflow.

Frying should be done away from the home, garage and other wooden structures and only when the turkey is fully thawed.

If an incident does occur this Thanksgiving, the fire department recommends calling 911.

Huntley mentioned, “If there is a fire in your house, it’s better to call than not, because we want you to be safe and we want you guys to give us a call and not feel bad about giving us a call.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

