Mankato Poetry Walk adds new poems to collection

The poetry walk currently has about 40 poems around Mankato and North Mankato.
Mankato Poetry Walk board in Erlandson Park
Mankato Poetry Walk board in Erlandson Park(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Poetry Walk has added 22 new pieces around town.

The organization collects poetry submissions year-round.

Each March, several pieces are selected to be printed on boards and placed along trails and in local parks.

The poetry walk currently has about 40 poems around Mankato and North Mankato.

The newest collection features work by authors as young as seven and as old as 80.

Each board features a phone number and QR code for people to listen to the authors read their pieces aloud.

Organizer Yvonne Cariveau said it’s great to see the community celebrate the art of poetry.

“When my husband and I are out walking or biking in the community and we see a family or somebody just stopping and reading one of these poems, it makes our hearts just swell,” she stated, “They’re just outside and doing whatever, and here’s a little piece of art that they can enjoy.”

