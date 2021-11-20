Maple River comes up short in Class AA state semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) - The Maple River Eagles came out on the losing end of a low-scoring affair against West Central Area/Ashby 8-7 in the Class AA state football semifinals Friday afternoon.

The Maple River football team came up short in the Class AA state football semifinals. (KEYC)

Maple River held a 7-6 lead over the Knights at halftime, but failed to score in the second half eventually losing by taking a safety.

The Eagles end the season with an 11-2 overall record.

