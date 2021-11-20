Maple River comes up short in Class AA state semifinals
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) - The Maple River Eagles came out on the losing end of a low-scoring affair against West Central Area/Ashby 8-7 in the Class AA state football semifinals Friday afternoon.
Maple River held a 7-6 lead over the Knights at halftime, but failed to score in the second half eventually losing by taking a safety.
The Eagles end the season with an 11-2 overall record.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.