Maple River comes up short in Class AA state semifinals

By Mary Rominger
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) - The Maple River Eagles came out on the losing end of a low-scoring affair against West Central Area/Ashby 8-7 in the Class AA state football semifinals Friday afternoon.

Maple River held a 7-6 lead over the Knights at halftime, but failed to score in the second half eventually losing by taking a safety.

The Eagles end the season with an 11-2 overall record.

