Minnesota receives additional funding to help people heat their homes this winter

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — With temperatures dropping, the cost of home heating is rising.

Natural gas customers in Minnesota could experience a 49% increase in their winter heating bill this year. For propane users, it could be a 69% spike and 5% electric customers.

Gov. Tim Walz, other governors and White House officials held a Zoom meeting to urge people to apply for American Rescue Plan funds to help with home heating costs, including past due bills.

”The average Minnesotan pays about 2% of their annual income on heating their homes. Many pay above 30%, those least able to do so,” Walz said.

The state has received $167 million from the rescue plan for energy assistance grants, and eligibility has been expanded.

A family of four making as much as $68,000 could qualify.

Available grants range from $300 to $3,200 and can also be used for heating, repairs, as well as water and sewer bills.

