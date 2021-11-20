MISSING PERSON: Nicollet County authorities asking for public’s help locating 3 people

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating three missing people.

Authorities are trying to locate 15-year-old Brian Rigoberto Ballardo, 2-year-old Matthew Israel Herrera, and 1-month-old Benjamin Ariel Ballardo.

All three are suspected to be traveling with 28-year-old Julianna Korinn Gutierrez in a white 2011 Hyundai Sonata with California license plate number 6MTU971.

Gutierrez is currently on supervised release for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A protection order is currently in place and Gutierrez is ordered to have no contact with Brian Ballardo, the father of the 1-month-old child. Gutierrez has no legal custody of Matthew Herrera and Benjamin Ballardo.

Gutierrez and Ballardo are both from California, and Gutierrez also has connections in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Peterson through the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at (507) 931-1570.

