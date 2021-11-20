Minnesota State advances in NCAA Tournament

WARRENSBURG, MO (KEYC) - The MSU women’s soccer team squared off against Oklahoma Baptist in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday morning.

After a scoreless first half of play, the Mavericks netted three goals in under ten minutes early in the second half.

Olivia Thoen opened up the scoring with her first career goal off a crafty assist from Allie Williams. Williams then found Jenny Vetter on a through ball to make it 2-0 shortly after.

Caitie Brown also found the back of the net on a knuckling shot from distance.

MSU goes on to win by a final of 3-0.

“I think it was really important to use our width with our mids and take on defenders one v one. Allie Williams did a great job with that, and I just happened to be there to put it away,” said Thoen.

“I think we knew with our speed up top we could get in behind them. I think just trusting each other and testing those balls behind, they were able to fall, we had pressure on their back line and it led to goals,” said Vetter.

MSU takes on Central Missouri Sunday at 1:00 for a spot in the Regional Championship.

