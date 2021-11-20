Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota State advances in NCAA Tournament

By Rob Clark
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSBURG, MO (KEYC) - The MSU women’s soccer team squared off against Oklahoma Baptist in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday morning.

After a scoreless first half of play, the Mavericks netted three goals in under ten minutes early in the second half.

Olivia Thoen opened up the scoring with her first career goal off a crafty assist from Allie Williams. Williams then found Jenny Vetter on a through ball to make it 2-0 shortly after.

Caitie Brown also found the back of the net on a knuckling shot from distance.

MSU goes on to win by a final of 3-0.

“I think it was really important to use our width with our mids and take on defenders one v one. Allie Williams did a great job with that, and I just happened to be there to put it away,” said Thoen.

“I think we knew with our speed up top we could get in behind them. I think just trusting each other and testing those balls behind, they were able to fall, we had pressure on their back line and it led to goals,” said Vetter.

MSU takes on Central Missouri Sunday at 1:00 for a spot in the Regional Championship.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32 year old Fairmont man died in a rollover crash near Blue Earth Wednesday.
Fairmont man dies in rollover crash near Blue Earth
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
FILE — A Nicollet County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo.
Nicollet County authorities say missing minors found safe, cancels alert
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

Minnesota State advances in NCAA Tournament
HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota State vs. No. 2 Ohio State
HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota State vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Giguere and Lady Bulldogs dominate in shutout victory over Bemidji
Giguere and Lady Bulldogs dominate in shutout victory over Bemidji
NSIC Conference Champs Take Talents to NCAA Tourney
NSIC Conference Champs Take Talents to NCAA Tourney