Nicollet County authorities say missing minors found safe, cancels alert
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled the missing person alert that was issued earlier Friday.
Authorities had been trying to locate 15-year-old Brian Rigoberto Ballardo, 2-year-old Matthew Israel Herrera, and 1-month-old Benjamin Ariel Ballardo.
All three were suspected to be traveling with 28-year-old Julianna Korinn Gutierrez.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said all three individuals were located safe in Wyoming.
