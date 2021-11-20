Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Nicollet County authorities say missing minors found safe, cancels alert

FILE — A Nicollet County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo.
FILE — A Nicollet County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo.(KEYC Photo, File)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled the missing person alert that was issued earlier Friday.

Authorities had been trying to locate 15-year-old Brian Rigoberto Ballardo, 2-year-old Matthew Israel Herrera, and 1-month-old Benjamin Ariel Ballardo.

All three were suspected to be traveling with 28-year-old Julianna Korinn Gutierrez.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said all three individuals were located safe in Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32 year old Fairmont man died in a rollover crash near Blue Earth Wednesday.
Fairmont man dies in rollover crash near Blue Earth
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Dunnell family trying to rebuild after fire destroys their home
Dunnell family picking up the pieces after fire destroys their home

Latest News

FILE — Ag Processing Inc.'s facility in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, is pictured in this undated file...
Ag Processing plans expansion of Iowa soybean-crushing plant
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
FILE — The Blue Earth County Courthouse is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo in Mankato,...
No charges to be filed against Olivia police officer in July 4 shooting
FILE — As COVID cases rise in Minnesota, one school district is extending its Thanksgiving...
Shakopee Public Schools extends Thanksgiving break after rise in COVID cases