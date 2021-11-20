Nicollet County authorities say missing minors found safe, cancels alert

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled the missing person alert that was issued earlier Friday.

Authorities had been trying to locate 15-year-old Brian Rigoberto Ballardo, 2-year-old Matthew Israel Herrera, and 1-month-old Benjamin Ariel Ballardo.

All three were suspected to be traveling with 28-year-old Julianna Korinn Gutierrez.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said all three individuals were located safe in Wyoming.

