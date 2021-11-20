No charges to be filed against Olivia police officer in July 4 shooting

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Aaron Clouse, an 11-year law enforcement veteran, shot Ricardo Torres Jr. in the early morning hours on July 4.

According to a police report, Clouse says he saw Torres carrying a weapon and identified himself as law enforcement.

Torres was apparently not allowed to have a firearm due to a previous conviction.

“The crux of the investigation is that the officer in Olivia was placed in a situation where the decedent had pointed a sawed-off weapon at him, and he responded to that with a gunshot,” Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott said.

Torres later died at the hospital.

The case was given to the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

Friday morning, Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott released a letter detailing the decision to not charge Clouse.

McDermott concluded that Clouse’s actions were “reasonable and justified” as Torres Jr. reportedly, after being told to lower his gun, raised his gun at Clouse.

“The law requires for someone to use force in this nature, that there be a credible type of threat and the additional elements within the law and those appeared to be present in the current circumstances,” McDermott said.

The Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office only considered potential criminal charges. A further administrative review of Clouse’s conduct will be handled by Renville County and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

