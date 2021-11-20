Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

No charges to be filed against Olivia police officer in July 4 shooting

FILE — The Blue Earth County Courthouse is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo in Mankato,...
FILE — The Blue Earth County Courthouse is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Aaron Clouse, an 11-year law enforcement veteran, shot Ricardo Torres Jr. in the early morning hours on July 4.

According to a police report, Clouse says he saw Torres carrying a weapon and identified himself as law enforcement.

Torres was apparently not allowed to have a firearm due to a previous conviction.

“The crux of the investigation is that the officer in Olivia was placed in a situation where the decedent had pointed a sawed-off weapon at him, and he responded to that with a gunshot,” Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott said.

Torres later died at the hospital.

The case was given to the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

Friday morning, Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott released a letter detailing the decision to not charge Clouse.

McDermott concluded that Clouse’s actions were “reasonable and justified” as Torres Jr. reportedly, after being told to lower his gun, raised his gun at Clouse.

“The law requires for someone to use force in this nature, that there be a credible type of threat and the additional elements within the law and those appeared to be present in the current circumstances,” McDermott said.

The Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office only considered potential criminal charges. A further administrative review of Clouse’s conduct will be handled by Renville County and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Related Stories:
Deadly shooting case handed to Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office for review
Blue Earth County is now among six other counties approved by the Minnesota Judicial Council to...
Olivia police officer identified in Sunday shooting
Police lights
Southern Minnesota officer fatally shoots armed person
Anyone who lives nearby these two parks and has surveillance cameras is asked to contact the...

Most Read

A 32 year old Fairmont man died in a rollover crash near Blue Earth Wednesday.
Fairmont man dies in rollover crash near Blue Earth
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Dunnell family trying to rebuild after fire destroys their home
Dunnell family picking up the pieces after fire destroys their home

Latest News

FILE — A Nicollet County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo.
Nicollet County authorities say missing minors found safe, cancels alert
FILE — Ag Processing Inc.'s facility in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, is pictured in this undated file...
Ag Processing plans expansion of Iowa soybean-crushing plant
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
FILE — As COVID cases rise in Minnesota, one school district is extending its Thanksgiving...
Shakopee Public Schools extends Thanksgiving break after rise in COVID cases