The NSIC Conference Champs Take Talents to NCAA Tourney

From the North to the South and the Northern Sun to the Lone Star Conference, the No. 23 ranked Bulldogs are taking their talents to a place that is known for going big or going home, and that's exactly what it's all about; it is tourney time in Texas.

Saturday’s gameday is forecasted to be sunny and 82 in Duluth’s first date with the Angelo State Rams. Both squads come in with a 9-2 record; while the Dogs haven’t seen the National Tournament since 2018, the Rams are back in business after a seven-year hiatus.

However, the Rams are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. So, on paper, both teams are pretty evenly matched-up, but the true test awaits on the grounds in LeGrand Stadium.

“Angelo State is a good football team. Every team we face from here on out in the playoffs is going to be a quality team. Based on what we’ve seen on film, they’re fast, they’re athletic, and they run the football extremely well, and you know we are going to need to come out and play a good football game and compete,” said Wiese.

“It’s everything we’ve worked for. Especially after having that Covid off-season and summer workouts. Everything that we’ve gone through is to build up to make the playoffs in this season hopefully, and now we have the opportunity to do that,” said Pearson.

“If you ask anybody on this field, it’s the reason why we came to UMD because we know that chasing the National Championship is possible here, and it’s been done,” said Martin.

The Dogs say they are 100% excited for Texas, including trading the snow for the sunshine.

Kick-off is at 1:00 pm in San Angelo, Texas on Saturday.

