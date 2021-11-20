Santa’s schedule still open in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa despite national shortage

ALGONA, Iowa (KEYC) — Santa Claus may not be coming to town this year because of labor shortages.

The demand for Santa visits has spiked this season, but there aren’t many helpers to go around.

Algona Santa is one of many businesses that shifted its visits online last winter.

The company will operate in the same format this year.

The virtual visits help Santa visit more children without the risk of transmitting illnesses.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to the State 5 Theatre in Algona, Iowa on Friday, November 26, 2021 (The day after Thanksgiving) at 10:30 am.

Algona Santa also says it can be more convenient for families.

“It is the most fun because you sit them, and you can see kind of what’s happening for the couple seconds before we actually turn our camera on, and the kids are all pointing and looking at the elves and everything, and when Santa and Mrs. Claus appear on-screen, it’s just magical,” Santa said.

Algona Santa encourages families to schedule visits as soon as possible, as Santa’s schedule fills up fast. Visits can be scheduled by visiting AlgonaSanta.com.

