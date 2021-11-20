Your Photos
Shakopee Public Schools extends Thanksgiving break after rise in COVID cases

FILE — As COVID cases rise in Minnesota, one school district is extending its Thanksgiving...
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KEYC) — As COVID cases rise in Minnesota, one school district is extending its Thanksgiving break as a way to control the spread.

Shakopee Public Schools canceled classes next Monday and Tuesday, giving students nine days away from school.

While teachers will still work early next week, school leaders hope the time away for students helps bring down cases.

The first week of November was tough on the entire district. They saw the most COVID cases they’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic, and those numbers have gone up every week since.

Important #Shakopeeschools pandemic update: In order to address current pandemic concerns, and hopefully slow or decrease the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our district, there will be no school for all E-12 students on Nov 22 & Nov 23. Read more: https://www.shakopee.k12.mn.us/Page/10439

Posted by Shakopee Public Schools on Thursday, November 18, 2021

”We currently have 3 elementary classrooms that we had to move into distance learning because they had a large number of COVID cases in the classes,” Superintendent Mike Redmond said.

Redmond says they are developing plans to avoid full-time distance learning, but he’s hoping the extra time off for students gets the district back on track.

