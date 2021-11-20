Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

UMD Men Raise Money in “Movember”

Speaks on "Movember"
Speaks on "Movember"(KBJR6)
By Alexis Bass
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - If you’ve noticed that some of the Bulldogs have been sporting mustaches this month, there’s more to it than just facial hair.

Backup goaltender Ben Patt has organized a fundraiser through the popular cause-- “Movember.”

The UMD hockey “mo-bros” aim to raise $1,000 to support causes that hit close to home.

“Basically what it is, is a foundation for men’s health, overall prostate cancer, and specific male cancers as well as men’s mental health, which especially in sports is swept under the rug a little bit. So I know some of those things run in my family; other guys I’ve talked to have experienced it, have family members that have experienced it, so it makes for a great cause. So all you do is grow out your mustache and show your support. Otherwise, you can donate to our team foundation we have,” said Patt.

As of now, they’re about halfway to their goal. If you would like to donate click here.

Copyright 2021 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 32 year old Fairmont man died in a rollover crash near Blue Earth Wednesday.
Fairmont man dies in rollover crash near Blue Earth
Kasey Falls, a homeowner in Hopewell, Virginia, says a stranger may have been living in the...
Strange man lived under woman’s home for weeks, she says
FILE - Lonnie Dench, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench are shown as a previous Thanksgiving dinner...
Man accidentally invited to ‘grandma’s’ Thanksgiving dinner coming back for sixth year
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Dunnell family trying to rebuild after fire destroys their home
Dunnell family picking up the pieces after fire destroys their home

Latest News

NSIC Conference Champs Take Talents to NCAA Tourney
NSIC Conference Champs Take Talents to NCAA Tourney
UMD Men Raise Money in "Movember"
UMD Men Raise Money in "Movember"
The Maple River football team came up short in the Class AA state football semifinals.
Maple River comes up short in Class AA state semifinals
Maple River falls to WCA
Maple River comes up short in Class AA state semifinals