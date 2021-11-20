UMD Men Raise Money in “Movember”

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - If you’ve noticed that some of the Bulldogs have been sporting mustaches this month, there’s more to it than just facial hair.

Backup goaltender Ben Patt has organized a fundraiser through the popular cause-- “Movember.”

The UMD hockey “mo-bros” aim to raise $1,000 to support causes that hit close to home.

“Basically what it is, is a foundation for men’s health, overall prostate cancer, and specific male cancers as well as men’s mental health, which especially in sports is swept under the rug a little bit. So I know some of those things run in my family; other guys I’ve talked to have experienced it, have family members that have experienced it, so it makes for a great cause. So all you do is grow out your mustache and show your support. Otherwise, you can donate to our team foundation we have,” said Patt.

As of now, they’re about halfway to their goal. If you would like to donate click here.

