US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — All American adults will soon be able to get a third COVID-19 vaccine dose after both the FDA and a CDC panel of outside experts endorsed the move.

The move would allow those 18 and older who’ve received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to mix and match shots from manufacturers, six months after their initial two vaccines.

Johnson and Johnson vaccine recipients over 18 have already been authorized to mix and match booster shots two months after their initial dose.

“We’d like to see more people get booster shots who are eligible to get that extra protection against COVID-19, especially as we head into the holiday season,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato expects to start making appointments for boosters soon.

They say patients can also check with local pharmacies to see if they have availability as well.

“We anticipate everybody being able to offer that. Of course, it takes a little bit to gear up and get ready for that with the announcement just coming out today. I know Mayo Clinic is anticipating next week being able to offer those appointments. It takes a little bit of time to get our systems updated for those eligible patients,” explained Dr. Jennifer Johnson, D.O., a family medicine physician at the Mayo Clinic Health System campus in Mankato.

The news comes as the number of Minnesota patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has surpassed 1,400 for the first time since last December before vaccines became available.

According to state health department statistics released Friday, Minnesota hospitals were caring for 1,414 patients with complications of the coronavirus, including 340 patients in intensive care.

