Hutchinson, Mankato West shine in Class A state championships

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Class A girls’ swimming and diving state championships took place inside Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center at the University of Minnesota, Saturday afternoon.

In the 200-Yard Individual Medley, Mankato West sophomore Olivia Leonard finished 5th in the state with her time of 2:09.98.

“I was very excited with where I landed at 5th, because I’ve never placed in the top eight for the IM before so it was very exciting for me,” Leonard said.

Scarlet sophomore Catherine Bittner competed in the 100-Yard Breaststroke, finishing in 7th with a final time of 1:07.47.

“I didn’t even think I’d be able to get here this year and it’s just really amazing how far I’ve come just within the last year. It’s just a great feeling to see all my hard work paying off,” Bittner said.

Hutchinson put up an electric performance with a runner up finish as a team.

Tigers’ senior Grace Hanson is a state champion in the 50-Yard Freestyle and 100-Yard Freestyle, making history in the 100 Free with a record-breaking time of 49.56. Hanson’s career will continue at the collegiate level, swimming for the University of Missouri.

New Prague sophomore Payten Schieffer shined for the Trojans with a 2nd place finish in the 100- Yard Butterfly and 6th in the 200-Yard IM.

