Mankato West marches past Rogers in state semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West football team squared off against Rogers in the Class AAAAA State Semifinals Saturday.

Scarlets overwhelm Rogers 42-7.

Mr. Football finalist Ryan Haley picked up three touchdowns in the first half for West.

The team is one win away from hoisting a state championship.

West takes on Mahtomedi for the Prep Bowl next Saturday at 4:00 inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

