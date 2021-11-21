Your Photos
Mankato West marches past Rogers in state semifinals

By Rob Clark and Mary Rominger
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West football team squared off against Rogers in the Class AAAAA State Semifinals Saturday.

Scarlets overwhelm Rogers 42-7.

Mr. Football finalist Ryan Haley picked up three touchdowns in the first half for West.

The team is one win away from hoisting a state championship.

West takes on Mahtomedi for the Prep Bowl next Saturday at 4:00 inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

MSU set for round two of NCAA Tournament