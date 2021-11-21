MSU set for round two of NCAA Tournament

WARRENSBURG, MO (KEYC) -The MSU women’s soccer team journey in this year’s NCAA Tournament continues tomorrow when the team squares off against Central Missouri.

MSU is one win away from playing for a regional championship after a dominant 3-0 shut-out over Oklahoma Baptist to start the NCAA Tournament.

In that game, the Mavericks took over in the second half with an offense scoring all three goals in under ten minutes an encouraging response after a pretty level first half of play between the Mavericks and Bison.

“We have started a little slow lately, but once we’ve got into our rhythm within the course of the game, we’ve done really well. Just working hard defensively until you find your rhythm,” said Brian Bahl, MSU women’s soccer head coach.

Regardless, MSU is unbeaten since September 19th with just two losses this entire season. The Mavericks avenged one of those L’s in the NSIC Tournament after knocking out Augustana.

“We really have found our rhythm as a team. I think we know who we are now, how we want to play the game, how we need to play the game to have success. Everyone has bought into that approach. It’s been fun to see the growth of our roster through the entire season to have us playing at our peak at the right time,” said Bahl.

Now, MSU with an opportunity to finish off the revenge tour against Central Missouri after the Jennies beat the Mavs in a wild 4-3 contest back on September 10th.

“I think the keys to the second round is just playing with composure, keeping calm, work as hard as we can each minute. No matter who the opponent is, we just want to stay together as a team and work together,” said Jenny Vetter, MSU junior forward.

All the action between MSU and Central Missouri starts Sunday at one in the afternoon in Warrensburg, Missouri.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.