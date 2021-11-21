North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Department responded to a fire at the Hoover Elementary School playground at around 11:50 a.m. Sunday.

The department said they found a fire on two sets of playground equipment and the woodchips.

They were on scene for about an hour.

The North Mankato Police Department also responded.

The fire is currently still under investigation with the state fire marshal’s office assisting.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.