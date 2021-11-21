Your Photos
North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground

By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Department responded to a fire at the Hoover Elementary School playground at around 11:50 a.m. Sunday.

The department said they found a fire on two sets of playground equipment and the woodchips.

They were on scene for about an hour.

The North Mankato Police Department also responded.

The fire is currently still under investigation with the state fire marshal’s office assisting.

