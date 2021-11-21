Your Photos
Vikings outlast Rodgers, Packers 34-31 on game-ending FG

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes as he is hit by Minnesota Vikings...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes as he is hit by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota beat Green Bay by making sure Aaron Rodgers didn’t get to touch the ball last.

Greg Joseph made a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give the Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Packers.

Rodgers threw three of his four touchdown passes in the second half. He finished 23 for 33 for a season-high 385 yards.

Kirk Cousins passed for 341 yards and three scores. He led the Vikings on the game-winning drive with three straight completions for 51 yards.

The Vikings improved to 5-5. The Packers fell to 8-3.

