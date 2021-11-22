Blue Earth teen requires airlift after rollover crash

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A teen required air transport after being ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in rural Blue Earth.

The crash happened Saturday, around 4:45 p.m.

Faribault County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old girl from Blue Earth and her juvenile passenger did not have their safety belts on when the Ford F-150 rolled over on County Road 16.

The driver and passenger were treated at UHD Hospital in Blue Earth before the driver was air lifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Authorities say the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.