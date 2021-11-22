Your Photos
Cass County man arrested for drug paraphernalia

By Kaitlyn Moffett
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, MN -- A 61-year-old man has been arrested after police searched his home and found drug-related activity.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s office, a search warrant occurred on November 20 at a resident in the city of Backus.

Several items of drug activity, paraphernalia, and drug sales were located and seized from the residence.

26.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine was also seized.

Scott Orth, 61, of Backus was arrested.

Formal charges relating to 1st Degree Controlled Substance Sales and Possession are pending.

Copyright 2021 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

