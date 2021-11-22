Gov. Walz activates National Guard ‘skilled-response teams’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota governor Tim Walz has activated the National Guard in a move to assist the state’s long-term care facilities and combat hospital capacity concerns.

National Guard soldiers will form skilled-nursing “response teams” to help fill a gap left due to a staffing shortage.

The latest push to alleviate capacity issues comes as two federal medical teams are set to arrive in Minnesota, this week.

Teams will be dispatched to Hennepin County Medical Center beginning on the Thanksgiving and to St. Cloud Hospital later in the week.

