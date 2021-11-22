Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Growing number of adults don’t expect to ever have children, survey says

About 44% of non-parents surveyed said it is not too likely or not at all likely that they will...
About 44% of non-parents surveyed said it is not too likely or not at all likely that they will have children someday.(Monkey Business Images // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A rising number of adults in the United States who are not already parents say they are unlikely to ever have children, according to a recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center.

About 44% of non-parents surveyed said it is not too likely or not at all likely that they will have children someday.

The majority of those who fell in that category said they “just don’t want to have children,” according to the results of the survey.

Other reasons for the response ranged from medical or financial reasons to the state of the world or concerns about climate change.

Meanwhile, 74% of those surveyed who are already parents said they are unlikely to have more kids – mostly for age or medical reasons.

The poll took place from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, 2021, and asked a series of questions to roughly 9,700 panelists with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.6 percentage points.

Of those surveyed, 3,866 were between the ages of 18-49.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground
North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Mankato West football team marches onto the Class AAAAA state championship.
Mankato West marches past Rogers in state semifinals
FILE — A Nicollet County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo.
Nicollet County authorities say missing minors found safe, cancels alert
The Scarlets saw top-8 performances from Olivia Leonard and Catherine Bittner.
Hutchinson, Mankato West shine in Class A state championships

Latest News

Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
FILE - A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City,...
Dems confident on methane fee as budget bill moves to Senate
FILE - This Wednesday, May 27, 2020 file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news...
Probe finds ‘overwhelming evidence’ of misconduct by Cuomo
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
LIVE: Officials give briefing on fatal Wisconsin parade crash
Listen up! Hearing aids will soon be available over the counter
Listen up! Hearing aids will soon be available over the counter