Kato Local begins “Holiday Experience” event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As Thanksgiving approaches, so does the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

As the years go by, more and more Black Friday shopping is done online, but locally owned business would like shoppers to stay local.

Friday was the start of Kato Local’s “Holiday Experience”, which aims to promote shopping local throughout the entire holiday season.

The main event has historically been “Shop Small Saturday”, a sale specific to local Mankato and North Mankato businesses.

Shop Small Saturday will continue this year, as it has for over a decade, but there’s more to the start of the holiday season than a single day.

Starting in 2020, the event expanded its celebration of small businesses to an entire week, providing plenty of opportunity to shop local.

“Typically, Shop Small Saturday which has been around, you know, for over a decade, typically that’s been one of our busiest days of the year. Last year, because of COVID, not quite as busy, but typically that’s one of our busiest shopping days of the year,” said Heidi Wyn, owner of Curiosi-Tea House in North Mankato.

“Shop Small Saturday is great because it helps to support local businesses that put money back into the community. You buy product here, you know, we pay our taxes and it goes right back into the city,” explained Tune Town Owner Carl Nordmeier.

Regardless of how much is spent this holiday season, store owners want to remember the most important part of the holiday season.

“It’s all about community. Bringing people together, people coming to the shop and having the same, like to hang out, and talk about music and all that stuff,” Nordmeier said.

The event is set to run from November 19 through November 28.

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

