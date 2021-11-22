Level 3 sex offender moves to Owatonna area

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Owatonna have issued a notification of release regarding a level 3 sex offender who has recently moved into the area.

Owatonna’s police department said Benny Ledesma, 29, has moved into the 200 block of Beech Ave. in Owatonna.

Ledesma was convicted of criminal sexual conduct after holding a teenage girl against her will and touched her sexually.

Owatonna Police says Ledesma has served his sentence and is transitioning into the community.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.