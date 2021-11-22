Your Photos
Man airlifted after Sibley County rollover crash

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - In Sibley County, a man was extracted from a vehicle crash in Winthrop and airlifted to a metro area hospital.

Law enforcement said Tyler Hansen, 27, rolled his vehicle multiple times on Friday, around 10:30 p.m.

The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 4 and 246th Street, northeast of Winthrop.

Hansen’s current condition is unknown and the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

