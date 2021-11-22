Your Photos
Rochester Police Department team competes in K9 detection dog challenge on ESPN

Rochester Police Officer Brain Roussell and K9 Sarge
Rochester Police Officer Brain Roussell and K9 Sarge
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) shared Friday that it had a team competing in the American Kennel Club/United States Police Canine Association K9 Detection Dog Challenge this year.

Officer Brain Roussell and K9 Sarge were among twenty teams to compete in the challenge that features some of the nation’s top explosives and narcotics detection dog teams.

The competition was held earlier this month in North Carolina and will be televised on ESPN2 Sunday, November 28 at 9 p.m.

Officer Roussell and Sarge competed in the explosives division of the competition, where teams had to find hidden explosive substances. The teams are scored on the accuracy of their search, perfection of their alert (telling the handler where the hide is) and the find itself (a combination of the ability of the dog and the handler to accurately tell judges where the hide is located).

Results of the challenge will not be shared until the event is televised, but the public is invited to meet the team that competed. People will get Sarge’s pawtograph,” see a short demo and learn more about Animal Control’s work in the community.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Novemeber 23 from 4-6 p.m. at the Rochester Pet & Country Store on 1550 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester, MN 55904.

