Salvation Army Kettle campaign begins today

By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:24 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army will be holding its Kettle Kickoff today.

The Salvation Army has invited leadership from each store hosting its famous red kettles during the Christmas holiday season for the organization’s kickoff event at its administrative building on Riverfront Drive.

Members of the local advisory board have extended invitations to the mayors of Mankato and North Mankato.

The Greater Mankato Growth Ambassadors will be present and will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Members of the Maverick Machine will also be performing.

