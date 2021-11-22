UPDATE: One in custody after hours long standoff

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook that one person is in custody Monday night. Officers were negotiating with a man in his home. The man was believed to have a weapon.

People were asked to avoid the 500 block of 3rd Avenue NW around noon Monday. Officers did not believe the public was in danger but Triton School students were not able to leave school without a parent if they lived in town.

