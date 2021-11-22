Your Photos
UPDATE: One in custody after hours long standoff

FWPD Investigating Shooting on Randallia Drive
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced on its Facebook that one person is in custody Monday night. Officers were negotiating with a man in his home. The man was believed to have a weapon.

People were asked to avoid the 500 block of 3rd Avenue NW around noon Monday. Officers did not believe the public was in danger but Triton School students were not able to leave school without a parent if they lived in town.

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.

