Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Shuster wins US curling trials, will defend gold in Beijing

Team Shuster's John Shuster, center, yells to John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton as they...
Team Shuster's John Shuster, center, yells to John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton as they sweep to curl the rock he threw while competing against Team Dropkin during the third night of finals at the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Defending Olympic curling champion John Shuster is going back to the Winter Games for a fifth time.

The 2018 gold medalist skipped his team to victory over Team Dropkin at the U.S. trials on Sunday night, winning 5-4 to take the best-of-three finals two games to one and earn a spot in Beijing.

John Landsteiner and Matt Hamilton will also return to the Olympics after winning it all in Pyeongchang. Chris Plys joined the foursome to replace Tyler George, who retired.

The Americans had never earned an Olympic curling medal until 2006, when Shuster was the lead on Pete Fenson’s bronze-winning team. Shuster left that foursome and skipped his own team to the Olympics in 2010 and 2014 but twice failed to get out of pool play.

The Americans seemed headed for another disappointing finish in Pyeongchang, opening with a 2-4 record before winning five straight elimination matches to take the gold.

Team Shuster posted a 9-1 record in pool play at the trials this year but lost the finals opener 8-4 to the team of Korey Dropkin, Joe Polo, Mark Fenner and Tom Howell. Again on the brink of elimination, Shuster won 7-3 on Saturday night to force Sunday’s decisive game.

Team Shuster scored two points in the sixth end to take a 3-1 lead and followed it with single points in the seventh and eighth even though Dropkin had the last-rock advantage known as the hammer. Dropkin managed two points in the ninth to make it 5-3, but with the hammer in the final end, Shuster knocked out one of two yellow rocks in the target area to clinch it.

Tabitha Peterson, Nina Roth, Tara Peterson and Becca Hamilton earned the American women’s berth In Beijing, eliminating Team Christensen 2-0 on Saturday night in the best-of-three finals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground
North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
The Mankato West football team marches onto the Class AAAAA state championship.
Mankato West marches past Rogers in state semifinals
A teen requires air transport after being ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in rural...
Blue Earth teen requires airlift after rollover crash
FILE — A Nicollet County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo.
Nicollet County authorities say missing minors found safe, cancels alert

Latest News

Rochester Police Officer Brain Roussell and K9 Sarge
Rochester Police Department team competes in K9 detection dog challenge on ESPN
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes as he is hit by Minnesota Vikings...
Vikings outlast Rodgers, Packers 34-31 on game-ending FG
The Scarlets saw top-8 performances from Olivia Leonard and Catherine Bittner.
Hutchinson, Mankato West shine in Class A state championships
The Mankato West football team marches onto the Class AAAAA state championship.
Mankato West marches past Rogers in state semifinals