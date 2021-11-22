Your Photos
SUV hits Christmas parade in Waukesha

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUKESHA, Wi. (AP) - Police say a person is in custody after an SUV sped through barricades and into a parade of Christmas marchers in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday, killing multiple people.

More than 20 adults and children were injured in a horrifying scene captured by the city’s livestream and the cellphones of onlookers.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson says “some” people had been killed but would not give an exact number.

He did not give any indication of motive. One video shows a woman screaming after a group of girls wearing Santa hats and dancing with white pompoms is struck. Another shows the SUV plowing into members of a marching band.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

