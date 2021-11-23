Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024

FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.

It comes after the Washington Post reported over the weekend Biden and members of his inner circle have been telling allies he plans to run again.

The decision is reportedly an attempt to address concerns about whether he could commit to another presidential campaign given his age and ease worries about Republicans returning to power.

Biden turned 79 over the weekend and has maintained he wants to run again.

When asked about it Monday on Air Force One, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that’s the plan.

The White House has not indicated whether Biden would automatically endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president if he decides not to run.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A teen requires air transport after being ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in rural...
Blue Earth teen requires airlift after rollover crash
Dodge Center Standoff
UPDATE: One in custody after hours long standoff
North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground
North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground
Law enforcement says Tyler Hansen, 27, rolled his vehicle multiple times in Winthrop, on...
Man airlifted after Sibley County rollover crash

Latest News

The White House said it will release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The hope is the...
Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil
Defendant Greg McMichael listens to an attorney during his trial at the Glynn County Courthouse...
Prosecutor: Defendants in Arbery case can’t use self-defense
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Waukesha parade crash suspect’s bail raises questions
The discovery of Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive beetle, in Nicollet and Redwood Counties for...
Emerald Ash Borer Discovered for first time in Nicollet, Redwood Counties
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Holiday travel begins for airlines amid staff shortages and weather problems