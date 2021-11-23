Cedar Rapids student writes letter to Santa asking all her gifts go to classmate who is bullying her

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids mother, Anquinette Mcgee says she found out her twelve year daughter was being bullied and enduring racist language at school by reading the letter she wrote to Santa.

“I didn’t know which question to ask first because I just jumped on the defensive end like oh my gosh someone is bullying my child,” she told TV-9.

As she read on, she found out Heaven only asked for one thing.

“It said Santa can you give the gifts you have for me to him and his family,” said Anquinette. “Can you spread the message to people that don’t like dark colored people like me, let them know that I love them, and we all are family.”

Heaven says writing the letter was the only right way to respond.

“I wanted to show love and I wanted to make sure that people need to be nice to other people because you don’t know what they’re going through in life,” she said.

It’s a lesson that’s been instilled in her and her siblings all their lives.

“Sometimes people could just take their anger out on you for no reason, so we need to show love no matter what,” said Heaven.

But Anquinette still wants the school to do more to help students who bully.

“When someone brings a bullying or racist situation to you, pay attention to that, open that right then and there, don’t wait. Don’t wait and put it to the wayside until someone comes to you with it again and again, and again,” she said.

The family says there’s one phrase they want everyone to take with them everywhere: “Love until the last number.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.