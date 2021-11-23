Your Photos
Chaska man charged with multiple tax crimes

Thomas Brent Lawrence, of Chaska, was charged with four felony counts of failing to file...
Thomas Brent Lawrence, of Chaska, was charged with four felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns and 13 felony counts of failing to pay sales tax.(Tiko | AP/Fotolia)
By Hal Senal
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHASKA, Minn. (KEYC) - Ramsey County Attorney’s Office charged Thomas Brent Lawrence, of Chaska, with four felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns and 13 felony counts of failing to pay sales tax.

According to the complaint, Lawrence didn’t file his individual income tax return for tax years 2016-2019, despite earning enough income to be required to file a return in Minnesota.

The complaint also states that, during multiple quarters between 2016 and 2020, Lawrence didn’t remit sales tax to the state that was collected by his business, Epic Networks LLC. Mr. Lawrence allegedly collected and failed to remit more than $16,900 in sales tax.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

