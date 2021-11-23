City of Mankato, Minnesota State University consider expanding e-scooter map in the city

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato and Minnesota State University, Mankato are considering expanding the e-scooter map in the city.

The proposal expands the area around campus to 2.9 square miles.

The area is bordered on the north and west by the bluff line, South Victory Drive to the east and the edge of the city limits to the south.

The expansion of the map will include residential areas, city parks, bus stops and more.

If the city approves the expansion, they will then have to create a new ordinance.

”What it does is it takes these Bird scooters out more into the high-density areas where they might have housing, and they’re able to utilize them in a little bit bigger distance in an area that the City of Mankato can get some data from that and response from the residence to see really where the city council and the mayor want to go with this, if the city was able to bring this to the City of Mankato,” explained Dan Schisel, associate director of public safety resources for Mankato Public Safety.

There have been over 11,000 rides since the scooters arrived on Aug. 31.

The scooters have now been picked up for the winter season but will be returned in the spring.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.