Emerald Ash Borer Discovered for first time in Nicollet, Redwood Counties

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in Nicollet and Redwood Counties for the first time.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture noticed signs of the invasive beetle while conducting surveys on infestations in Brown County.

The department is issuing an emergency quarantine on the movement of firewood and ash materials out of the counties.

Signs of Emerald Ash Borer were discovered at Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Park Campground in Sanborn as well as Lafayette Township.

MDA says both sites are less than ten miles from other documented infestations.

30 counties in Minnesota have reports of Emerald Ash Borer.

Two Emerald Ash Borer Virtual Informational Meetings will be held on Wed., Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Register at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.