Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Emerald Ash Borer Discovered for first time in Nicollet, Redwood Counties

The discovery of Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive beetle, in Nicollet and Redwood Counties for...
The discovery of Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive beetle, in Nicollet and Redwood Counties for the first time, has sparked an emergency quarantine of firewood and ash materials out of the two counties.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in Nicollet and Redwood Counties for the first time.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture noticed signs of the invasive beetle while conducting surveys on infestations in Brown County.

The department is issuing an emergency quarantine on the movement of firewood and ash materials out of the counties.

Signs of Emerald Ash Borer were discovered at Sailors and Soldiers Memorial Park Campground in Sanborn as well as Lafayette Township.

MDA says both sites are less than ten miles from other documented infestations.

30 counties in Minnesota have reports of Emerald Ash Borer.

Two Emerald Ash Borer Virtual Informational Meetings will be held on Wed., Dec. 15, at 11 a.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Register at www.mda.state.mn.us/eab

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A teen requires air transport after being ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in rural...
Blue Earth teen requires airlift after rollover crash
Dodge Center Standoff
UPDATE: One in custody after hours long standoff
North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground
North Mankato Fire Department responds to fire at Hoover Elementary School playground
Law enforcement says Tyler Hansen, 27, rolled his vehicle multiple times in Winthrop, on...
Man airlifted after Sibley County rollover crash

Latest News

MSU, Mankato’s Maverick Food Pantry is distributing 125 free holiday meal boxes to MSU Mankato...
Maverick Food Pantry to distribute free holiday meal boxes to students today
Trivia Tuesday
Trivia Tuesday
Kelsey and Lisa get into the creative holiday spirit at Drummers Garden Center and make a porch...
Getting into the creative holiday spirit!
What is one non-traditional Thanksgiving food do you have on your table?
Question of the Day