Fundraiser started for Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride

By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fundraising has begun for this year’s Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride.

Leader Wilfred Keeble said, “It carries a message of reconciliation and healing.”

On Dec. 9, horseback riders will depart from Lower Brule, South Dakota.

They will travel 330 miles in just 17 days, pushing through snowstorms, high winds and freezing temperatures.

On Dec. 26, they will arrive at Reconciliation Park in Mankato, where 38 Dakota men were hung in 1862.

Leader Todd Finney added, “Most of us who are on the ride are descendants of the men who were hung in Mankato.”

The ride aims to raise awareness about the executions’ untold history and honor those who died.

Finney mentioned, “We know about our history but no one else does. We just want people to know the truth so that we can all be at peace with it.”

But above all, organizers hope it brings people together to heal deep historical wounds.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the ride.

Finney stated, “We start with about 30 people and end with about 200, and so you can think of the logistics of doing all that while moving 330 miles at 13 miles an hour while keeping everybody fed, warm.”

Donations will help cover the costs of lodging, food and horse supplies.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

