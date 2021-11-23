Mankato Salvation Army launches Red Kettle Campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Salvation Army launched its annual Red Kettle Campaign Monday.

The nonprofit hosted a Kettle Kickoff Monday, attended by the mayors of Mankato and North Mankato, business leaders and Maverick Machine band members.

It was the Red Kettle Campaign’s first kickoff event in nearly a decade.

Greater Mankato Growth Ambassadors conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate this year’s launch.

Last season, the campaign raised almost $530,000 to help more than 7,000 individuals in need.

“The goal this year is $525,000, so a little less than what we actually collected last year, but we plan on finding new and deeper ways to serve our community, because we’ve seen such a great generosity from those in the community that can, so we’re here to help those who can’t,” explained Lt. Andy Wheeler of the Mankato Salvation Army.

Registration is open for volunteer bell ringers. More information on volunteer opportunities is available on the Salvation Army’s website.

